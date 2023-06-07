Sedona retailer closes its doors after 35 years

When one door closes, another one opens. After 35 years, Richard David for Men is closing its brick-and-mortar doors, moving to ecommerce only.

Richard David for Men has been in Sedona (AZ) since October 1987, offering unique quality menswear and a selection you will not typically find at the ‘mall.’ The store is well known for its distinctive sweaters, colorful casualwear, and also for providing exceptional customer service.

“It’s been a great adventure! Thank you to all who have supported us through this journey!”

Doors at the physical location will close on June 24 while the e-commerce site is already running at full steam. RichardDavidforMen.com launched a simple website in May of 1998 upon demand from visitors who wanted to see more when they got home. With progressions in technology and for customer convenience, it expanded into an e-commerce site in 2005, satisfying customers’ shopping needs for unique menswear and shipping across the USA, Canada, Australia, and Europe.

With regards to moving the business forward online only, “We hope to give our customers a more robust shopping experience by providing a broader selection of products online. You get the added benefit of leisurely shopping from the convenience of your home,” says the owner. There will be a ‘Try It Before You Buy It’ option and free local deliveries (86336 and 86351 zip codes). Either of these services can be arranged by calling during regular business hours, email or by leaving a note on your order.

Richard David for Men is closing its brick-and-mortar location at 100 Verde Valley School Road in the Village of Oak Creek on June 24th. The retailer will remain open for business online only at RichardDavidForMen.com. For more information call 928-282-6938, toll free 800-355-6464. Or email Info@RichardDavidForMen.com.