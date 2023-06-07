Sedona Unstoppable Event: Embrace Adventure & Community June 6-8

The Ancient Secrets Foundation is excited to announce its first-ever live, in-person event: the Sedona Unstoppable Love Celebration, taking place from June 6-8 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sedona Creative Life Center.

The three-day gathering promises to be an unforgettable experience, filled with inspiration, connection, and immersion into the boundless love that drives this vibrant community.

The Sedona Unstoppable Love Celebration hosted by Dr. Clint G. Rogers, invites participants to delve deeper into Ancient Secrets, a wealth of wisdom designed to guide individuals towards optimal health and the most authentic expression of their true selves. As part of the event, attendees will engage in a variety of activities designed to foster connections within the Ancient Secrets Community.

In line with the foundation's commitment to community upliftment, the event will feature a silent auction showcasing stunning artwork created by Binita's Kids Orphanage, beneficiaries of one of the foundation's projects, alongside pieces from talented artists globally. Proceeds will go towards maintaining the home of Binita's kids and supporting other community initiatives.

Registration is now open, and participants are encouraged to secure their spots as soon as possible.

The Sedona Unstoppable Love Celebration promises not only to be a transformative experience but also a spirited gathering of like-minded individuals, united by an unquenchable desire to create a better world for themselves and those around them.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit AncientSecretsFoundation.org/unstoppable-love-event/

About Ancient Secrets Foundation

The Ancient Secrets Foundation is a vibrant community dedicated to holistic wellness, personal growth, and making a positive impact on the world. Guided by Ancient Secrets, the foundation's members aim to lead brighter, healthier, and more fulfilling lives while supporting community upliftment projects globally.

About Dr. Clint G. Rogers

Dr. Clint G. Rogers, author of Ancient Secrets of a Master Healer, transitioned from skeptic to global wellness advocate after meeting Siddha-Veda healer Dr. Pankaj Naram. Having studied under Dr. Naram for a decade, he now practices and teaches this ancient wellness method, sharing its six secrets for vibrant health in his globally influential book. A dedicated speaker and advocate, Dr. Clint travels the world addressing health, fostering potential, and encouraging global cooperation. He champions 'contagious healing' through his innovative initiatives and serves as a trustee of the Ancient Secrets Foundation and President of the International Ministry of Peace.