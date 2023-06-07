SIFF presents ‘Daliland’ premiere June 9-15

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Daliland’ showing June 9-15 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mary Harron, ‘Daliland’ stars Academy Award-winner Sir Ben Kingsley as the titular Salvador Dalí, one of the most world-renowned artists of the 20th century and focuses on the later years of the strange and fascinating marriage between Dalí and his wife, Gala (Barbara Sukowa), as their seemingly unshakable bond begins to stress and fracture.

Set in New York and Spain in 1974, the film is told through the eyes of James (Christopher Briney), a young assistant keen to make his name in the art world, who helps the eccentric and mercurial Dalí prepare for a big gallery show.

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 9, 10, 14 and 15 at 4 p.m.; and Sunday and Monday, June 11 and 12 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.