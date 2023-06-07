SIFF presents ‘Soul Doctor’ premiere June 13

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the world to present the world premiere of ‘Soul Doctor’ showing Tuesday, June 13 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

After hundreds of sold-out performances on Broadway and across the world, ‘Soul Doctor’ comes to the big screen in this uplifting musical journey that the New York Times called, “Inspiring and absorbing! A fascinating story with beautiful music.”

The movie musical — which was filmed live in Jerusalem — is a poignant and entertaining portrayal of how music and spirituality formed an unlikely friendship between rockstar Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach and legendary singer and activist Nina Simone. Together their music woke up the world and brought to light the common struggles of the black and Jewish communities that still continue today.

‘Soul Doctor’ is a tribute to Nina Simone’s enormous influence on the revival of Jewish music and the power of music to unite, uplift, and bring people together. "Combine ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ with ‘Jersey Boys’, add some ‘Hair’, and you get a taste of ‘Soul Doctor’,” says Bloomberg News. You won’t be able to resist singing along in this joyous musical celebration!

Don’t miss an exclusive introduction with the global mass singing phenomenon, leading a Nina Simone sing-along of ‘Feeling Good.’

‘Soul Doctor’ will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Tuesday, June 13 at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission, or $13 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.