Theatrikos Presents the Hilarious Eggstravaganza ‘5 Lesbians Eating A Quiche’

Theatrikos brings Andrew Hobgood and Even Linder’s crazy comedy ‘5 Lesbians Eating A Quiche’ to the Flagstaff stage. Hold on to your quiches! It’s 1956 and the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein are having their annual quiche breakfast. A tasty recipe of hysterical laughs, sexual innuendos, unsuccessful repressions and delicious discoveries.

“Beneath the innuendo and hysteria of Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche lies a touching story of sisterhood, self-acceptance, and strength in the face of adversity. This cast does a brilliant job of bringing this story and these characters to life,” said director Michael Rulon. “Though this show is set in 1956, the setting resonates heavily with the present day. Amid fear and paranoia, the five characters in this play find strength, hope, and sisterhood. Oh, and they eat quiche.”

“After a three-year pandemic induced absence, this show marks the return of Theatrikos’ Studio Series shows. Studio Series are smaller scale, amazing, sometimes gritty, frequently inspiring, cutting-edge shows,” said Theatrikos Executive Director Chris Verrill. 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche is all this and more.

Studio Series shows’ tickets prices half Theatrikos’ usual ticket prices; $12 instead of $24. '5 Lesbians’ is a 75-minute one act show. Masks and proof of vaccination are no longer required at Theatrikos. But still recommended. Concessions are open and we’re back to doing our opening night receptions.

Performance Dates and Locations

• June 9-18 at Theatrikos

• June 23-25 at Montoya Center in Flagstaff

• July 2 at Sedona International Film Festival in Sedona

Performances of ‘5 Lesbians Eating A Quiche’ are June 9 to July 2, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. There’s a reception on opening night. Our new parking lot is available for patrons at the NE corner of Cherry and Leroux. Tickets can be purchased online at theatrikos.com, by calling 928-774-1662, or by visiting the theatre’s box office, which is open from noon to 6 pm Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and two hours prior to each performance.



This show travels and is performed in three locations. The Joe C Montoya Community Center in Flagstaff is located at 245 N Thorpe Rd. Mary Fisher Theatre at Sedona International Film Festival is at 2030 W State Route 89A in Sedona. The Saturday, July 2 closing matinee performance in Sedona is at 2 p.m.

