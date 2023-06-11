Construction of SR 179 pedestrian crossing at Oak Creek to start June 19

SEDONA – The City of Sedona announced the construction of the State Route 179 pedestrian crossing at Oak Creek will begin Monday, June 19.

No major road closures or traffic disruptions are anticipated, but there will be sidewalk closures, flagging operations and construction equipment along the project corridor. Weekly work is planned Monday through Thursday, with completion scheduled in early 2024.

Under contractor J. Banicki Construction, the project consists of constructing a 10-to-12-foot wide concrete shared-use pathway under the existing SR 179 Oak Creek bridge, with ramps running parallel to SR 179 on each side of the roadway. Additional work includes the installation of retaining walls, decorative hardscape and landscape features, low-level lighting and improvements to the at-grade crossing along SR179.



This project is being undertaken to provide an alternative means for pedestrians, bicyclists, runners and others to cross SR 179 unimpeded and physically separated from motor-vehicle traffic. It also serves to expand and diversify other modes of travel, making Sedona a more walkable and bikeable community.

The contractor will work to maintain access throughout construction and will coordinate with local businesses to accommodate this work. Pedestrians are asked to keep out of the fenced in areas.

Note: the contractor will be in the project area setting up and preparing for work in the week leading up to official construction kick-off on June 19.

For more information, visit SR179crossing.com or call the Project Hotline at 928-852-4164.

Information provided by City of Sedona