OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Inspiration Anticipation: Apartments may open in July Business development gurus report successes in county while worker apathy persists MUHS student asking for help creating Faith Moore softball memorial Habitat for Humanity dedicates Rimrock home Whosits? Ghost City cops seek figures New CEO starts early at NAH Construction of SR 179 pedestrian crossing at Oak Creek to start June 19 NEED TO KNOW Ash Fork man arrested after overnight stand-off Woman burned in Riverfront RV fire

Subscribe Now
Sun, June 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Construction of SR 179 pedestrian crossing at Oak Creek to start June 19

Architecture concepts of a planned pedestrian crossing at Oak Creek bridge. (City of Sedona)

Architecture concepts of a planned pedestrian crossing at Oak Creek bridge. (City of Sedona)

Originally Published: June 11, 2023 12:05 a.m.

SEDONA – The City of Sedona announced the construction of the State Route 179 pedestrian crossing at Oak Creek will begin Monday, June 19.

No major road closures or traffic disruptions are anticipated, but there will be sidewalk closures, flagging operations and construction equipment along the project corridor. Weekly work is planned Monday through Thursday, with completion scheduled in early 2024.

Under contractor J. Banicki Construction, the project consists of constructing a 10-to-12-foot wide concrete shared-use pathway under the existing SR 179 Oak Creek bridge, with ramps running parallel to SR 179 on each side of the roadway. Additional work includes the installation of retaining walls, decorative hardscape and landscape features, low-level lighting and improvements to the at-grade crossing along SR179.

This project is being undertaken to provide an alternative means for pedestrians, bicyclists, runners and others to cross SR 179 unimpeded and physically separated from motor-vehicle traffic. It also serves to expand and diversify other modes of travel, making Sedona a more walkable and bikeable community.

The contractor will work to maintain access throughout construction and will coordinate with local businesses to accommodate this work. Pedestrians are asked to keep out of the fenced in areas.

Note: the contractor will be in the project area setting up and preparing for work in the week leading up to official construction kick-off on June 19.

For more information, visit SR179crossing.com or call the Project Hotline at 928-852-4164.

Information provided by City of Sedona

Donate Report a Typo Contact
-
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News