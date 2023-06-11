New CEO starts early at NAH

FLAGSTAFF — David Cheney, the incoming chief executive officer for Northern Arizona Healthcare is having to start his new job a few weeks earlier than expected.

According to the NAH Board of Directors, he will assume the CEO job on Monday, June 12.

The original plan was to have Cheney arrive in July while Josh Tinkle continued as acting CEO, a role he had filled since August 2022 after the departure of Flo Spyrow. But Tinkle, who is chief operating officer, was placed on leave “during a personnel investigation.” NAH has not explained that situation.

“The NAH Board of Directors and Mr. Cheney will together immediately begin this new chapter of leadership to propel our community-oriented organization into its next phase,” William Riley, PhD, chair of the NAH Board of Directors, said in a prepared statement. “Mr. Cheney is invested in leading NAH through building community relationships, developing strong organizational culture and continuing our high level of quality care.”

Cheney most recently was a leader at Sutter Health Hospitals in California. NAH announced his hiring in April.

“NAH’s mission of ‘improving health and healing people’ really resonated with me,” Cheney told The Verde Independent at the time. “Healthcare is more than just taking care of the sick. We have to evolve healthcare to more than just healing people but making sure we’re using preventive ideas, trying to keep the community healthy.”

He is board certified in healthcare management by the American College of Healthcare Executives and also is a Fellow in the ACHE. Cheney earned his Master of Business Administration from Arizona State University and his bachelor’s degree at the University of Arizona.