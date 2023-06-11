OFFERS
Sun, June 11
Obituary: Arthur Cain

Originally Published: June 11, 2023 12:05 a.m.

Arthur Cain, 80, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Arthur was born in DeSoto, Iowa to Floyd and Gladys Cain.

He graduated from L.A. Baptist College (now Master’s University) in Newhall, California.

Arthur was a much loved and respected teacher and counselor. He was also a leader in working with learning disabled young people.

He enjoyed his involvement with his church and outreach ministries and he always had time for his many friends and anyone else who might need his help. His love for Jesus was deep and contagious and his trust in the Lord was evident to the very end.

Arthur is survived by his wife Sandra, his three children, Steve, Bryan and Mary, his five grandchildren and his four great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on June 17, 2023 at Verde Valley Christian Church, 406 S. 6th Street, Cottonwood.

Information provided by the family.

