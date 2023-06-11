Obituary: Lawrence Lee Lacey Sr.

Lawrence Lee Lacey Sr.

1933 - 2023



Lawrence Lee Lacey Sr. passed away peacefully on May 25, 2023. He was 89 years old. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and cousin. Lawrence was born in Camp Verde, Arizona on June 15, 1933 to Jess and Maggie Lacey.



Lawrence enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. Lawrence had a great sense of humor and enjoyed going for long walks. He also had a big, sweet tooth and enjoyed all his sweet treats. He spent the last five years at Elm Crest Manor in New Salem, North Dakota, where he was loved by everyone.



Lawrence is survived by his brother Harvey; sisters Ruthie and Bessie; daughter Connie Elliott and husband Tim, son Lawrence Lacey Jr. and wife Bambi, daughter Kathie Cron, son Scott Lacey, daughter Rebecca Lacey, daughter Laurie Lacey and stepchildren Sharon Cunningham, Michael Brown and Bill Brown. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents Jess and Maggie Lacey; brothers Wilford Lacey, Earl Lacey, Vann Lacey, and Tobey Lacey; sister Goldie Bianconi and son James Lacey.



Services will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m with the service following at 11:00 a.m.



An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by the family.