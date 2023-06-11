Obituary: Patricia Jo (Greenwell) Sobley

Patricia Jo (Greenwell) Sobley

Patricia Jo (Greenwell) Sobley, 89, passed from this world on May 15, 2023, at the Sobley Ranch in Cornville, Arizona to meet up with her childhood sweetheart David Sobley.





Pat is survived by her two daughters Hazel Heydorn (Vance) and Louise Badger (Duane), six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Her older sister Virginia (Greenwell) Loy preceded her in December of 2022 and her younger sister Kay (Greenwell) Knight resides in Prescott, Arizona.



Pat was born on July 12, 1933, in Smelter City, now a part of Cottonwood, Arizona to Kenneth and Della (Purtymun) Greenwell.

She was a 4th generation Arizona Pioneer Woman whose great-great-great-grandfather was Bear (Jessie) Howard who homesteaded in Oak Creek Canyon in 1876. Her lineage includes the Purtymun and Thompson families, also early settlers of Oak Creek Canyon.



Pat attended the one-room Oak Creek Schoolhouse in Cornville for grades 1-8 and graduated from Cottonwood High School in 1951 as salutatorian. Pat, a lifelong resident of Cornville, met David in grade school where they became best of friends. They were taught to dance at the Oak Creek School and if you caught them on the dance floor they were sheer magic.

They later married in 1951 and enjoyed 54 wonderful years together. Pat and David owned and operated the P & D Grocery in downtown Cornville from 1957-1968. Pat was supervisor at Penn-Mor manufacturing from 1969-1976 and she worked at the Cornville Post Office from 1985 until her retirement in 2005.





Pat and David enjoyed collecting, restoring and selling antiques. Pat will be dearly missed by her family and friends, but we know that she is at peace and dancing in the stars with her one true love, David.



