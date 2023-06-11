OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Inspiration Anticipation: Apartments may open in July Business development gurus report successes in county while worker apathy persists MUHS student asking for help creating Faith Moore softball memorial Habitat for Humanity dedicates Rimrock home Whosits? Ghost City cops seek figures New CEO starts early at NAH Construction of SR 179 pedestrian crossing at Oak Creek to start June 19 NEED TO KNOW Ash Fork man arrested after overnight stand-off Woman burned in Riverfront RV fire

Subscribe Now
Sun, June 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Patricia Jo (Greenwell) Sobley

Patricia Jo Sobley

Patricia Jo Sobley

Originally Published: June 11, 2023 12:10 a.m.

Patricia Jo (Greenwell) Sobley

1933 - 2023

Patricia Jo (Greenwell) Sobley, 89, passed from this world on May 15, 2023, at the Sobley Ranch in Cornville, Arizona to meet up with her childhood sweetheart David Sobley.

Pat is survived by her two daughters Hazel Heydorn (Vance) and Louise Badger (Duane), six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Her older sister Virginia (Greenwell) Loy preceded her in December of 2022 and her younger sister Kay (Greenwell) Knight resides in Prescott, Arizona.

Pat was born on July 12, 1933, in Smelter City, now a part of Cottonwood, Arizona to Kenneth and Della (Purtymun) Greenwell.

She was a 4th generation Arizona Pioneer Woman whose great-great-great-grandfather was Bear (Jessie) Howard who homesteaded in Oak Creek Canyon in 1876. Her lineage includes the Purtymun and Thompson families, also early settlers of Oak Creek Canyon.

Pat attended the one-room Oak Creek Schoolhouse in Cornville for grades 1-8 and graduated from Cottonwood High School in 1951 as salutatorian. Pat, a lifelong resident of Cornville, met David in grade school where they became best of friends. They were taught to dance at the Oak Creek School and if you caught them on the dance floor they were sheer magic.

They later married in 1951 and enjoyed 54 wonderful years together. Pat and David owned and operated the P & D Grocery in downtown Cornville from 1957-1968. Pat was supervisor at Penn-Mor manufacturing from 1969-1976 and she worked at the Cornville Post Office from 1985 until her retirement in 2005.

Pat and David enjoyed collecting, restoring and selling antiques. Pat will be dearly missed by her family and friends, but we know that she is at peace and dancing in the stars with her one true love, David.

Memories and Condolences may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com .

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
-
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News