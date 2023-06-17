Obituary: Bob Dempewolf

Robert Dempewolf passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on May 28, 2023, surrounded by loved ones: his wife, Del, of 67 years; his daughters, Pam Duffield and Kim Twitchell; and his sons-in-law, Rick Duffield and Robyn Twitchell. Bob was born Feb. 13, 1929, in Allison, Kansas. He was the last surviving child of nine, born to Charles and Mahala Dempewolf.

The family would like to wholeheartedly thank the staff at Flagstaff Home Based Primary Care; U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Prescott Northern Arizona Veterans Association Health System, Nurses Network, and Visiting Angels. They made Bob’s journey and ours so much easier. Thank you again. Sincerely, The Dempewolf family.

At the age of 17, Bob joined the Navy. His first duty was Hawaii. From there he went to Washington, D.C. and joined the Ceremonial Honor Guard. After the Guard he served on ships from the East Coast to Long Beach, California, where he met Del on a blind date. They fell in love and after Bob’s deployment of six months they were married in North Hollywood, California. From Long Beach, he was transferred to Whidbey Island, Oak Harbor, Washington for shore duty, where they had two beautiful daughters, Pam and Kim. After two years of shore duty, he was transferred back to San Diego. His last tour of duty was aboard the USS Fort Marion, which was deployed to Vietnam for six months. He retired from the Navy on July 7, 1966, at the age of 36.

After his retirement from the Navy, he worked for General Tire and Rubber where he quickly worked his way to a management position. The company transferred him to Flagstaff, Arizona, to take over the General Tire Store. After 20 years in the tire industry Bob retired again. He played golf and helped Del with her business, Del Personnel /Del Temps. Bob and Del later sold the business and retired to Cedar City, Utah, where they could be closer to their youngest daughter Kim and grandchildren. In 2013, due to declining health, Bob and Del moved to Cottonwood, Arizona, where they could be close to their eldest daughter Pam and grandson.

Besides being a wonderful and adored family-oriented person, Bob was also an avid and talented golfer. His clubs were with him throughout his naval career, giving him the opportunity to play on courses wherever the ship docked. Bob played courses around the world and held the longest course record for years at Continental Country Club in Flagstaff, Arizona. He played in Phoenix, Sedona, Williams, Prescott, Page, and Cedar City, Utah, and Cottonwood, Arizona, collecting a grand total of five holes-in-one.

Bob had six grandchildren: Robert Peterson, Marlo, Jessica, Collin, Garren, and Sarah Twitchell; and seven great-grandchildren: Brody, Chevelle, Ryder Peterson, Jacob and Avery Twitchell, and Kerra and Ky Chamberlain.

Bob’s remains will be assigned to a ship out of San Diego, California, for a “Burial at Sea” ceremony. In the fall, the family will have a private ceremony of remembrance.

In lieu of flowers, please support the Veterans of America.

In loving memory of Bob Dempewolf.

Information provided by the family.