Obituary: Randal ‘Dog’ Wingfield Dickinson
Originally Published: June 17, 2023 7:30 p.m.

Randal “Dog” Wingfield Dickinson passed away suddenly May 12, 2023. Randal lived a beautiful, dignified life. A discerning man of few words, he provided comfort and support while asking little in return.

Randal was born in Flagstaff, Arizona July 4, 1962, before his mother, Mary-Jane Dickinson, moved to Camp Verde, Arizona. He graduated from Camp Verde High School in 1980. After graduating he started traveling across the Mid-west, working on diverse projects for many years until it was time to bring his master craftsmanship back to the Verde Valley, building homes with his brothers.

It was at this time that he met and fell in love with Kaidie. They were married in 1998 and shortly after they made their journey to Alaska where he would start his career working in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, and they would live in Anchorage, Alaska, for the next 20 years. Randal enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and experiencing the Alaskan outdoors. As a man of true integrity, Randal was a man with a simple taste of shorts and T-shirts, he focused on providing his family with the best life possible without worrying about himself.

Randal and Kaidie returned to the Verde Valley in 2018. Randal participated in the Sons of the American Legion Post #93 where he donated his time to others in need. Randal was very knowledgeable of the history of Camp Verde and surrounding areas. He enjoyed dove hunting near Beasley Flats, hiking to Fossil Creek and sightseeing near Squaw Peak.

Randal was a truly great man whose impact will be forever felt by his family, that love him dearly. He was a selfless man whose passing left an unfillable gap in the hearts of his loved ones. His ability to sacrifice, provide, support, forgive, and love will be forever engrained in all he knew.

Randal is survived by his wife, Kaidie Dickinson; daughter, Amiee Turner; grandchild, Hunter Miller; mother and father, Mary-Jane & Wally Dickinson; brother, Mitchell Dickinson; sister, Lara Lawrence; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Randal was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Dickinson; sister-in-law, Janie Dickinson; grandfather, Howard Wingfield; grandmother, Gertrude Wingfield; aunts and uncles, Barbara “Babs” & Ralph Monroe Jr., Nancy & Jimmy Kilby and Robert “Bob” Wingfield.

A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. July 8, 2023, at the VFW Post #6739, 277 Veterans Way, Camp Verde, AZ 86332.

Bueler Funeral Home of Camp Verde, Arizona, is handling the arrangements. Condolence and favorite memories may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

