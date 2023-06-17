Obituary: Wanda Tabeling
1924 - 2023
Wanda Tabeling, 98 of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away at her home on June 2, 2023. She was born Oct. 17, 1924, in Pinedale, Arizona, to DK and Viola Rogers.
Wanda attended Pinedale and Snowflake High Schools and received her diploma. She attended BYU for one year. She was married to Fritz Tabeling for 61 years and spent her days taking care of her home and family. Wanda was a chorister and held a position in the Relief Society. Her hobbies included teapots, Betty Boop, and key chains.
Wanda’s family was her life. Her burning desire was to be the best she could be for them. Mission accomplished, Mom!
Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Fritz Tabeling; and her parents, DK and Viola Rogers. She is survived by her sons, Eric Tabeling of Clarkdale, Kim Tabeling of Cottonwood, and Brian (Patty) Tabeling of Cottonwood; daughters, Nancy (Tim) Bagby of Cottonwood, Anita (Dave) Price of Germantown, Tennessee, Kristen Leyvas of Peoria, Arizona, and Alaina Gates of Virginia; 21 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, Arizona, on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Graveside Services to follow at Valley View Cemetery, Clarkdale, Arizona at noon.
Contributions can be made to your favorite charity in honor of Wanda.
An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by the family.
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Two missing dogs found shot dead in Thousand Trails; YCSO seeks info
- Elon Musk Makes an Offer to Toyota
- A Home Depot Worker's Bathroom Mirror Selfie Now Has Over 30 Million Views
- Semi bursts into flames on Interstate 17
- Update: Miller, Wilbur fires continue low burn
- Inspiration Anticipation: Apartments may open in July
- Jeff Van Gundy Had a Perfect Four-Word Message After Seeing Russell Wilson Courtside at NBA Finals
- Woman dies, dog missing after rollover near Clarkdale
- Forget Disney. Ron DeSantis Has a Surprising New Target
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Two missing dogs found shot dead in Thousand Trails; YCSO seeks info
- Smoke fills the Verde Valley Saturday
- Cottonwood police chief placed on leave
- Elon Musk Makes an Offer to Toyota
- A Home Depot Worker's Bathroom Mirror Selfie Now Has Over 30 Million Views
- Obituary: David Alexander Conlin Jr.
- Clarkdale bandstand is still standing, but for how long?
- Woman burned in Riverfront RV fire
- Police chief continues on leave as new city manager studies issue
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: