Obituary: Wanda Tabeling
1924 - 2023

Wanda Tabeling

Wanda Tabeling

Originally Published: June 17, 2023 7:25 p.m.

Wanda Tabeling, 98 of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away at her home on June 2, 2023. She was born Oct. 17, 1924, in Pinedale, Arizona, to DK and Viola Rogers.

Wanda attended Pinedale and Snowflake High Schools and received her diploma. She attended BYU for one year. She was married to Fritz Tabeling for 61 years and spent her days taking care of her home and family. Wanda was a chorister and held a position in the Relief Society. Her hobbies included teapots, Betty Boop, and key chains.

Wanda’s family was her life. Her burning desire was to be the best she could be for them. Mission accomplished, Mom!

Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Fritz Tabeling; and her parents, DK and Viola Rogers. She is survived by her sons, Eric Tabeling of Clarkdale, Kim Tabeling of Cottonwood, and Brian (Patty) Tabeling of Cottonwood; daughters, Nancy (Tim) Bagby of Cottonwood, Anita (Dave) Price of Germantown, Tennessee, Kristen Leyvas of Peoria, Arizona, and Alaina Gates of Virginia; 21 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, Arizona, on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Graveside Services to follow at Valley View Cemetery, Clarkdale, Arizona at noon.

Contributions can be made to your favorite charity in honor of Wanda.

An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the family.

