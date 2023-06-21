Beach yoga and wine in Sedona begins June 24

Come join us for a one-hour all-levels vinyasa flow yoga class at the confluence of the Verde River and Oak Creek on the beautiful grounds of the Alcantara Winery. After yoga, you can stay at the river and choose to take a dip in the cool waters of the Verde River and then walk over to the Alcantara Winery tasting room to enjoy yourself!

This event will run every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. Tickets are $30 per person and will include yoga mat rentals and a $10 tasting credit at the winery.

Make sure to bring a sunhat or visor, sunglasses, sunscreen, water, UV protective clothing, and water shoes, if possible.

To register, visit DownDogSedona.com.