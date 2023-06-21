Beer school and a Midsommar Night’s Scream at Main Stage

Beer School is in Session on June 22 at 7 p.m. with Four Peaks Brewing Co. Four Peaks takes great pride in brewing beers that are true to style. It’s just $5 for five tastings of delicious beers and education on the beers and brewery. 21 and over.

The party continues on Saturday June 24 with A Midsommar Night’s Scream. Proud to be part of @Spooky_Shops ‘A Midsommar Night’s Scream II’ @mainstageaz in Cottonwood! With over 20 vendors, two trucks of food, live painting and more, as well as music performances from us, Negative Thirty Two (@negativethirtytwo), Black Tapestry (@black.tapestry), Double Blind (@doubleblind23) & DJ sets by Visions Of A Wizard (@visionsofawizard). Tickets on sale now. 21 and over.

Main Stage also has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m. Wednesdays with ‘This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.