CVMO seeks stolen horse, arrests local suspect

CAMP VERDE — Though the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office arrested a suspect, the stolen horse remains in the wind.

According to CVMO spokesman Fred Hayman, the gelding was reported missing March 10. The victim valued the 5-year-old, unregistered quarterhorse at $10,000.

This month, CVMO arrested Xavier Ulysus Renteria, 24, of Camp Verde, on a charge of selling livestock without lawful brand, bill of sale or power of attorney, or knowingly selling or offering for sale livestock without the owner authorizing the sale.

Yavapai County Jail shows he was booked at 3 p.m. June 14. According to court records, he has earlier convictions for credit card fraud, computer tampering and trafficking in stolen goods.

In this case, the horse has not been recovered. The gelding named Rez is described as a bay, 14 hands high, with three white socks and white blaze.

Anyone with information on the location of the horse is asked to call CVMO Detective Owsley at 928-554-8300.

--Information provided by Camp Verde Marshal's Office.