CVMO seeks stolen horse, arrests local suspect
CAMP VERDE — Though the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office arrested a suspect, the stolen horse remains in the wind.
According to CVMO spokesman Fred Hayman, the gelding was reported missing March 10. The victim valued the 5-year-old, unregistered quarterhorse at $10,000.
This month, CVMO arrested Xavier Ulysus Renteria, 24, of Camp Verde, on a charge of selling livestock without lawful brand, bill of sale or power of attorney, or knowingly selling or offering for sale livestock without the owner authorizing the sale.
Yavapai County Jail shows he was booked at 3 p.m. June 14. According to court records, he has earlier convictions for credit card fraud, computer tampering and trafficking in stolen goods.
In this case, the horse has not been recovered. The gelding named Rez is described as a bay, 14 hands high, with three white socks and white blaze.
Anyone with information on the location of the horse is asked to call CVMO Detective Owsley at 928-554-8300.
--Information provided by Camp Verde Marshal's Office.
- Two missing dogs found shot dead in Thousand Trails; YCSO seeks info
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Elon Musk Makes an Offer to Toyota
- A Home Depot Worker's Bathroom Mirror Selfie Now Has Over 30 Million Views
- Semi bursts into flames on Interstate 17
- Update: Miller, Wilbur fires continue low burn
- Woman dies, dog missing after rollover near Clarkdale
- Mingus Union baseball’s head coach chosen as assistant coach for USA Baseball’s U-12 national team
- Jeff Van Gundy Had a Perfect Four-Word Message After Seeing Russell Wilson Courtside at NBA Finals
- Happy Father's Day: Trio of dads shows love, dedication, living for kids
- Two missing dogs found shot dead in Thousand Trails; YCSO seeks info
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Smoke fills the Verde Valley Saturday
- Elon Musk Makes an Offer to Toyota
- A Home Depot Worker's Bathroom Mirror Selfie Now Has Over 30 Million Views
- Obituary: David Alexander Conlin Jr.
- Woman burned in Riverfront RV fire
- Clarkdale bandstand is still standing, but for how long?
- Police chief continues on leave as new city manager studies issue
- Sedona’s Miller Fire is 31% contained
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: