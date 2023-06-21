ILLUMINATE Film Festival announces a new executive team

ILLUMINATE Film Festival, the world’s premier festival for conscious cinema, announces a significant transition of executive leadership, effective June 5. After a decade of leading the organization, Danette Wolpert, the founder and Executive Director, will step away from her current role to assume the position of President of the Board within the organization. Beyond ILLUMINATE, she has accepted a key role with the Holomovement, a new initiative dedicated to transforming the world through conscious collaboration across the globe.

During her tenure as Executive Director, Wolpert has played a pivotal role in nurturing ILLUMINATE's growth and establishing it as a global force for transformational storytelling. Her passion, dedication, and visionary leadership have been instrumental in shaping the festival’s landmark annual event in Sedona, Arizona, its year-round film programming, and its new worldwide streaming platform.



As Wolpert embraces her new role as President of the Board, she will continue to provide her invaluable guidance and expertise to steer ILLUMINATE Film Festival toward a promising future.

ILLUMINATE Film Festival is excited to introduce Téana David as the new Executive Director and Richard Wegman as its Chief Operations Officer.

Téana David comes to ILLUMINATE from the Shift Your World Film Festival where she served as its Co-Director. Prior to that, as the Director of Deepak Homebase in New York City, Téana curated and produced over 300 events including book launches, film premieres, fundraisers, and transformational workshops. With an extensive theater and somatics background, she holds degrees from The Boston Conservatory and Naropa University. An accomplished writer and producer of short films with a focus on Indigenous rights and environmental justice, Téana will oversee ILLUMINATE’s strategic and artistic vision.

Richard Wegman, a seasoned business professional and dedicated advocate for holistic well-being, will manage the festival's business and operations. With a proven track record as the COO of several non-profit organizations, including Kiss the Ground and Global Green USA, Richard brings a unique blend of strategic acumen and a deep understanding of the conscious community. Beyond his business expertise, Richard is also a yoga teacher and breathwork practitioner.

This leadership transition signifies an exciting new chapter for ILLUMINATE Film Festival, reflecting the organization's commitment to both artistic and operational excellence.

Commenting on this transition, Danette Wolpert stated, "I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished in our first decade at ILLUMINATE, and I could not be more confident about the appointments of Téana and Richard. They will, without a doubt, lead the festival to new heights. As President, I look forward to supporting their leadership and witnessing the remarkable new stories that will come to life under their guidance.”