Meet The Man Who Lived on Venus

Dr. Raymond Andrew Keller lived on Venus and met with some of the top emissaries there. He is coming to the VOC/Sedona area one night only and will share rare information about his experiences on that planet. In addition, “Cosmic Ray" has new intelligence about Sister Thedra and Valiant Thor who have a great influence on our solar system.

As a special guest, you will also meet Anja Schafer who is closely connected to the Ambassador of Venus, Omnec Onec.

Dr. Keller is a veteran and a retired history professor. He has been a UFO Researcher for over 50 years and founded the Outer Space International Research and Investigations Society (OSIRIS). He is also the author of several international award winning books which will be available at the end of the night’s presentation.

Admission is $10. To reserve a seat, visit SacredVortexHolistic.com/events. The event will be on June 28 at 7 p.m. at 45 Castle Rock Road.