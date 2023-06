Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale

928-639-0800

1012Lounge.com

Thurs 6/22, 5pm - Alejandro

Sat 6/24, 2pm - Johnny Malo Band

Sun 6/25, 2pm - The Gozers

Tues 6/27, 5pm - Javalina Highway

Mooney’s Irish Pub

671 AZ-179, Sedona

928-282-2331

mooneysirishpubsedona.com

Open every day for lunch at noon. Always 21 and over only - Late night menu available

Thurs 6/22 Karaoke by AllStar (9pm-1am)

Fri 6/23 DJ Provisions (9pm-1am)

Sat 6/24 DJ Split Cell (9pm-1am)

Oak Creek Brewing Co.

2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona

928-204-1300

OakCreekBrew.com

Zadie’s Kitchen is open inside of the brewery Thurs-Sun at 2pm

Fri 6/23 – Salt Miners (6-9)

Sat 6/24 – Open mic w/ Keith Martini & Jim Pope (6-9)

Sun 6/25 – Karl Jones (4-7)

RedWall Lounge

2130 Shelby Drive, Sedona

928-554-1033

redwalllounge.com

Open Thurs-Sun 4-10pm

Happy Hour Mondays & Wednesdays 2:30-5:30pm

Redwall Whiskey & Bourbon infused Cigars available to purchase

Thurs 6/22 - Mike Wade

Sun 6/25 - Him and Me

Vino Di Sedona

Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen

2575 W SR 89A

West Sedona

928-554-4682

VinoDiSedona.com

Wed 6/21 - Paint Along For Fun 11:30-2; Rick Busbea, “Jukebox” Rock & Country 6-9

Thurs 6/22 - Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice 6-10

Fri 6/23 - The Fey, Rock Band 7-10

Sat 6/24 - Paint Along For Fun 11-1:30; Wine Tasting 3-5:30; JBTwo, Acoustic Rock 7-10

Sun 6/25 - Randy J, Surf Rock 6-9

Tues 6/27 - GRAND RE-OPENING! 11am-10pm, Ribbon Cutting 1-1:30, Music by Convergence 1-3, Sugar Moon 4-6, DJ X-Factor 7-10



New owners Johnathan & Lauren Maldonado have some exciting things to show off! This day will consist of:

● Ribbon Cutting and Welcome from Sedona Mayor and Sedona Chamber of Commerce

● Music All Day Long

● Custom Craft Beer Release!! Produced by Smelter Town Brewery

● Outdoor Games

● New Wine Club Sign Up Booth

● New T-Shirt Merch Release

● Fun with Friends!!

MUSICIANS

Alive n Kikin

Thurs 6/22, 5-8 pm - Howling Coyote, 1330 SR 89A, Cottonwood

Fri 6/23, 5-8 pm - Tantrum Wines, 918 N. Main St., Old Town Cottonwood

Christy Fisher

Thurs 6/22: The Hilton Resort- Sedona 7-9pm

Fri 6/23: Up In Smoke BBQ- Chino Valley 5-7pm

Sat 6/24: Verde River RV Resort- Camp Verde 5-8pm

Sun 6/25: Ciao Bella- Prescott Valley 4-7:30pm

Javalina Highway

Fri 6/23 - Sat 7/1 - The Belfry, Old Town Cottonwood, 6-9pm

Tues 6/27 - 10-12 Lounge, Clarkdale, 5pm-8pm

Kaleidoscope Redrocks

Gracie & Tivona Moskoff

Sun 6/25, 3-5pm - Lyzzard’s Lounge, 120 N. Cortez St., Prescott

“Martini & The Pope”

Sat 6/24th , 6-9pm - Host the Open Mic music jam at The Oak Creek Brewing Company , 2050 Yavapai Drive, every other Saturday night. This band is made up of classically trained guitarist, Keith Martini, with Jim Pope on harmonica & Cajon

Michael Peters

Thur 6/22, Alcantara Vineyards, 12:30-4:30, 3445 S Grapevine Way, Cornville.

Fri. & Sat.6/23 & 24, 6-9 pm,

Stagecoach Country Roadhouse,

1405 W SR 89A, Sedona

Toucan Eddy

Sat 6/24, 7 to 10pm - PJ’s Pub, 40 W. Cortez Dr., Village of Oak Creek