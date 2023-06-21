Obituary: Ruth Elizabeth Clarke

Ruth Elizabeth Clarke

1944 - 2021

Ruth Elizabeth Clarke, born May 29, 1944, passed away June 21, 2021 from cancer.





She worked for several years at title land companies and retired from 1st American Title Company in 1998. Afterwards she worked for Cottonwood Title Company, Yavapai Title and some others, then retired in February 2007 in Camp Verde as Office Manager. She ran small offices and would, on a good month, process 100 escrows. She had a real knack to get the work done.





Ruth’s mom passed away on May 20, 1998, at the age of 96 from a brain aneurysm. Her dad passed away from cancer at the age of 93 on Sept. 21, 2002.





Ruth is survived by her only survivor, Gayre G. Clarke, who was her husband. Gayre met Ruth on Jan. 1, 1971. They were married on Feb. 5, 1972, and were together until Ruth’s passing.

They were married for 49 years, 4 months and 16 days.