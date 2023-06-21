OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
10th annual commemoration of Granite Mountain Hotshots June 30 Schedule for new Justice Center opening up for review by Supervisors Winds spread Wilbur Fire to 8,000 acres CVMO seeks stolen horse, arrests local suspect Verde Valley may see its own American Wine Society chapter Dowell named acting police chief, Braxton out as Gesell continues on leave Missing dogs run over, not shot, says report Camp Verde gets ready to introduce new town manager Wind delays Wilbur Fire Tactical Firing Operations Residents let City Hall know how they feel about Cottonwood

Subscribe Now
Wed, June 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Ruth Elizabeth Clarke

Ruth Elizabeth Clarke

Ruth Elizabeth Clarke

Originally Published: June 21, 2023 12:19 a.m.

Ruth Elizabeth Clarke

1944 - 2021

Ruth Elizabeth Clarke, born May 29, 1944, passed away June 21, 2021 from cancer.

She worked for several years at title land companies and retired from 1st American Title Company in 1998. Afterwards she worked for Cottonwood Title Company, Yavapai Title and some others, then retired in February 2007 in Camp Verde as Office Manager. She ran small offices and would, on a good month, process 100 escrows. She had a real knack to get the work done.

Ruth’s mom passed away on May 20, 1998, at the age of 96 from a brain aneurysm. Her dad passed away from cancer at the age of 93 on Sept. 21, 2002.

Ruth is survived by her only survivor, Gayre G. Clarke, who was her husband. Gayre met Ruth on Jan. 1, 1971. They were married on Feb. 5, 1972, and were together until Ruth’s passing.

They were married for 49 years, 4 months and 16 days.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News