SIFF presents ‘Good’ premiere June 25

The National Theatre of London continues its season with its acclaimed new production of ‘Good’ showing in Sedona on Sunday, June 25 at 3 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

David Tennant (Doctor Who) makes a much-anticipated return to the West End in a blistering reimagining of one of Britain’s most powerful, political plays.

As the world faces its Second World War, John Halder, a good, intelligent German professor, finds himself pulled into a movement with unthinkable consequences.

Olivier Award-winner Dominic Cooke directs C.P. Taylor’s timely tale, with a cast that also features Elliot Levey and Sharon Small. Filmed live at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London.

Tickets are $15, or $13 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.