Winds spread Wilbur Fire to 8,000 acres

HAPPY JACK — The Wilbur Fire grew dramatically over the weekend to nearly 8,000 acres.

By Monday, a wind advisory had delayed plans for tactical firing operations and air operations. The fire, which was started by lightning May 21, is burning in the Mogollon Rim Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest. Winds were forecast to reach 40 mph through the area, with the National Weather Service issuing a red-flag warning.

Smoke has been impacting the Verde Valley through the West Clear Creek Wilderness, and air-quality in the area is listed as only moderate. The smoke often lays down in the canyon overnight.

CNF describes the current containment as 41%.

Crews have conducted tactical firing operations along Forest Road 616 to FR 149 utilizing interior forest roads and continuing west to the 2016 Corduroy fire scar.

Drivers in the area may encounter smoke and diminished visibility along State Route 87 and SR 260.

The Wilbur Fire is being managed with multiple strategies to meet suppression and resource objectives. Those objectives include the release of nutrients back into the soil and the reduction of hazardous fuel accumulations.

Objectives also include protecting critical infrastructure, watersheds, wildlife habitat, and culturally sensitive areas from future catastrophic wildfires.

The Coconino National Forest has issued an area closure to protect public health and ensure firefighter safety. The closure area is bordered by SR 87 on the east, Clear Creek on the north, the Red Rock Ranger District on the west and SR 260 to the south.

Road delays of 15 minutes will be in effect at the junction of and along SR 87 and SR 260 on Wednesday.

In the interest of public and firefighter safety, forest visitors are asked to travel with caution as fire crews will be entering and exiting roadways during operations.