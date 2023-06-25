Cathedral Rock Trailhead closed Tuesday
SEDONA – The Cathedral Rock Trailhead on the Red Rock Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest will be closed to the public on Tuesday, June 27, because of the City of Sedona conducting work along Back O’ Beyond Road and the necessity to close the road that accesses the trailhead.
The trail itself is open for hiking, but the public will need to access Cathedral Rock Trail through alternate trailheads, such as Baldwin Trail Trailhead or Little Horse Trailhead.
The city’s work consists of installing a new concrete box culvert system at the low-water crossing along Back O’ Beyond Road.
