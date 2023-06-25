OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NEED TO KNOW A bridge to new beginnings in the works for Clarkdale Triple-digit heat forecast this week across Verde Valley Accident waiting to happen? More traffic on Ogden Ranch Road creates busier intersection at SR 260 Cottonwood passes tentative $154 million budget Manzanita Outreach creates distribution centers in Camp Verde and Rimrock Near drowning reported at Tuzigoot river access Sedona Fire District announces promotions Citizen scientists measure Sedona heat, humidity for study Collision overturns pickup on Main Street

Subscribe Now
Sun, June 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

It's Magic! Don't Miss the 'AGT' Audition with Sneaker Magic

Paulette Cohn
Originally Published: June 25, 2023 6:38 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News