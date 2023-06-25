NAH offers $10 sports physicals for Verde Valley student-athletes
VERDE VALLEY – All Verde Valley area high school and grade school student-athletes are invited to attend an extensive one-day, low-cost sports physical clinic, brought to the community by Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH).
This is a yearly service provided by NAH for student-athletes in Verde Valley. All school athletes must complete a pre-season physical to participate in fall sports.
The clinic is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, July 14, at NAH Medical Group – Camp Verde campus, located at 1298 W. Finnie Flat Road. The screenings are $10, cash or check is accepted, and no appointment is necessary. The screenings take approximately one hour and require a signed release from a parent or guardian. A parent or guardian also must be present at the appointment. Releases are available at the NAH Medical Group in Camp Verde, or available at this link: www.aiaonline.org/about/forms.
Forms 15.7A and 15.7B should both be printed out and brought to the clinic. Form 15.7A needs to be completed in full prior to attending the clinic. Form 15.7B needs to have the Name, Date of Birth, Age and Sex sections filled out prior to the appointment. The remaining items will be filled out by the health care provider for clearance.
All proceeds from the physicals are donated back to the student’s school to benefit the youth athletic department programs.
For more information, call 928-639-5555.
