NEED TO KNOW

COTTONWOOD

Dr. David Ackerman, D.C. and his wife, Donna Ackerman, RN, HN-BC, CHPN, HTCP/I are excited to announce the Grand Opening of Soft Landing Healing, LLC and the expansion of Dr. Ackerman’s office. Both are dedicated to providing a nurturing space where individuals can explore holistic approaches to well-being and experience profound healing on multiple levels.

The grand opening will be Wednesday, July 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 291 S. Willard St., Suites 104 and 105. RSVP by July 6 to 954-290-8313. For more information, visit DrDavidAckerman.com and SoftLandingHealing.com.

COTTONWOOD

The Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission will meet June 26 at 6 p.m. at the Cottonwood City Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St., Cottonwood.

Top agenda item is consideration of a conditional use permit to allow a storage yard as a primary use in the C-2 (heavy commercial) zone on approximately 0.32 acres located on the east side of South Sixth Place, approximately 90 feet south of East Aspen Street at 231 S. Sixth Place. APN 406-42-152. Applicant: Andrea Maddy.

COTTONWOOD

The Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission meets Wednesday, June 28, at 6 p.m. at the Cottonwood City Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St., to discuss:

• Consideration of an application for a Landmark Certificate from Lukas Bernard to Landmark a property at 1030 N. Cactus Street. APN: 406-22-060A.

• Historic Residential Property Inventory progress update.

All interested persons are encouraged to send comments to the Community Development Director by noon on Tuesday, June 27.

COTTONWOOD

The City of Cottonwood is inviting the public to the Cottonwood Community Awareness Group meeting on Tuesday, June 27 from 4-5:30 p.m.

These meetings are to allow community members to connect with local government officials.

The event will be held at the Cottonwood Public Library. For more information, visit CottonwoodAZ.gov or call 928-634-5526.

COTTONWOOD:

The Verde Village Community Connection, formerly known as the Verde Village Property Owners Association, is celebrating their grand re-opening on Friday, June 30.

There will be fun for the whole family beginning at 11 a.m. including free swimming, a scavenger hunt, a bouncy house, and more. At 6 p.m., the Hawaiian Luau will begin with food being served at 7 p.m.

To make a reservation, visit VVPOA.net/RSVP/. For more information, visit VVCC.life or email Connect@VVCC.life.

CAMP VERDE

Stitches, located in the Bashas’ plaza, is raffling off a 58-by-64-inch quilt, with proceeds going to the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group. The raffle is Aug. 1.

Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Purchase at the store or send via Venmo to @Tammy-Johnson-10. Include your name, address, phone number and the number of tickets you are requesting.

The quilt, with an image of wild horses, will fit a twin bed.

CAMP VERDE

The Camp Verde Chamber of Commerce hosts Pets & Pastries Aug. 15, 9-11 a.m. Bring your pet and enjoy some coffee and pastries while mixing with others at the Reddington Ramada at 75 E. Hollamon St. in Camp Verde. There will be judging with prizes for the littlest, biggest, ugliest, softest and the friendliest pet.

Registration is $5 at the door, or pay $20 or more and get a ticket for the ongoing raffle of a refurbished 1978 Sears 15-foot Gamefisher fishing boat. For more information, contact campverdechamber@gmail.com or 928-203-6863.

SEDONA

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village will celebrate another year of service at the new officer installation breakfast June 29 at the Red Rock Café. The club meets the first and third Thursdays of the month. For more information, email president@sedonavillagerotary.org.

New officers include President Miki Dzugan, Past President Carolyn Martin Chang; Meeting Recorder Robin Stevens, Treasurer Tracey Thie, Sergeant at Arms Robert Wright, and the Board of Directors Jennette Bill, Holly Johnson, Charles Marr, Winefred Muench, Will Trezise and Mark von Hoetzendorff.

FLAGSTAFF

Back in October 2020, an unidentified man was found deceased in a shallow grave north of Flagstaff near the Lava Caves off of Highway 180.

Throughout an ongoing investigation, the man was discovered to be 56-year-old David Clark Wilkinson. It is believed Wilkinson was traveling with one or two dogs in the summer of 2020 and was operating a 1997 Toyota Paseo.

Anyone with further information should contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523.