Obituary: Judith K. Hill
Judith K. Hill
1943 - 2023
Judith K. Hill, 79, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away June 4, 2023. She was born Nov. 27, 1943 in Tracy, Minnesota, to Russell and Bernice Schlemmer.
Judith attended school in Anoka, Minnesota. She was employed at Verde Valley Medical Center for 28 years as a cashier and Insurance Assistant and retired in 2015. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with friends.
Judith was preceded in death by her father and mother, Russell and Bernice Schlemmer. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, David L. Hill, Sr. of Cottonwood; son David L. Hill, Jr. of Cottonwood; and sister Roberta (Ron) Burke of Baxter, MN.
A Celebration of Life will be held at her residence, 281 E. Rancho Vista Way, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m.
An online guestbook is available to sign at WestcottFuneralHome.com.
- Two missing dogs found shot dead in Thousand Trails; YCSO seeks info
- Cliff Castle Casino shuts down after system crash
- Mingus Union baseball’s head coach chosen as assistant coach for USA Baseball’s U-12 national team
- Cottonwood man charged with child abuse, aggravated assault
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Winds spread Wilbur Fire to 8,000 acres
- Happy Father's Day: Trio of dads shows love, dedication, living for kids
- Unsung Heroes: Diane Huntsbarger has ‘found’ her niche
- Residents let City Hall know how they feel about Cottonwood
- Obituary: Randal ‘Dog’ Wingfield Dickinson
- Two missing dogs found shot dead in Thousand Trails; YCSO seeks info
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Smoke fills the Verde Valley Saturday
- Elon Musk Makes an Offer to Toyota
- Cliff Castle Casino shuts down after system crash
- A Home Depot Worker's Bathroom Mirror Selfie Now Has Over 30 Million Views
- Woman burned in Riverfront RV fire
- Clarkdale bandstand is still standing, but for how long?
- Mingus Union baseball’s head coach chosen as assistant coach for USA Baseball’s U-12 national team
- Obituary: David Alexander Conlin Jr.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: