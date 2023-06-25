Obituary: Judith K. Hill

Judith K. Hill

1943 - 2023

Judith K. Hill, 79, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away June 4, 2023. She was born Nov. 27, 1943 in Tracy, Minnesota, to Russell and Bernice Schlemmer.

Judith attended school in Anoka, Minnesota. She was employed at Verde Valley Medical Center for 28 years as a cashier and Insurance Assistant and retired in 2015. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with friends.

Judith was preceded in death by her father and mother, Russell and Bernice Schlemmer. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, David L. Hill, Sr. of Cottonwood; son David L. Hill, Jr. of Cottonwood; and sister Roberta (Ron) Burke of Baxter, MN.

A Celebration of Life will be held at her residence, 281 E. Rancho Vista Way, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m.

