OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NEED TO KNOW A bridge to new beginnings in the works for Clarkdale Triple-digit heat forecast this week across Verde Valley Accident waiting to happen? More traffic on Ogden Ranch Road creates busier intersection at SR 260 Cottonwood passes tentative $154 million budget Manzanita Outreach creates distribution centers in Camp Verde and Rimrock Near drowning reported at Tuzigoot river access Sedona Fire District announces promotions Citizen scientists measure Sedona heat, humidity for study Collision overturns pickup on Main Street

Subscribe Now
Sun, June 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Judith K. Hill

Judith K. Hill

Judith K. Hill

Originally Published: June 25, 2023 1:01 a.m.

Judith K. Hill

1943 - 2023

Judith K. Hill, 79, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away June 4, 2023. She was born Nov. 27, 1943 in Tracy, Minnesota, to Russell and Bernice Schlemmer.

Judith attended school in Anoka, Minnesota. She was employed at Verde Valley Medical Center for 28 years as a cashier and Insurance Assistant and retired in 2015. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with friends.

Judith was preceded in death by her father and mother, Russell and Bernice Schlemmer. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, David L. Hill, Sr. of Cottonwood; son David L. Hill, Jr. of Cottonwood; and sister Roberta (Ron) Burke of Baxter, MN.

A Celebration of Life will be held at her residence, 281 E. Rancho Vista Way, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m.

An online guestbook is available to sign at WestcottFuneralHome.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News