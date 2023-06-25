OBITUARY NOTICE

NEED TO KNOW

A bridge to new beginnings in the works for Clarkdale

Triple-digit heat forecast this week across Verde Valley

Accident waiting to happen? More traffic on Ogden Ranch Road creates busier intersection at SR 260

Cottonwood passes tentative $154 million budget

Manzanita Outreach creates distribution centers in Camp Verde and Rimrock

Near drowning reported at Tuzigoot river access

Sedona Fire District announces promotions

Citizen scientists measure Sedona heat, humidity for study

Collision overturns pickup on Main Street