Obituary: Peter Alfred Sesow, Ed.D.

Peter Alfred Sesow, Ed.D.

1933 - 2023

Peter Alfred Sesow, Ed.D., 90, left this earth on June 18, 2023, at Cottonwood, Arizona.





Pete was born to John and Vinnie Sesow on Jan. 14, 1933, in Proctorsville, Vermont. He resided in various towns in Vermont, as well as Columbus, Georgia, Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, and Fitchburg, Massachusetts, where he was stationed at Army bases. In 1963 he moved to Avondale, Arizona, with his family for a teaching position; with a 3-year hiatus in East Greenbush, New York, the family then returned to Goodyear, Arizona, where he lived until 1987.





At that time, he and his wife moved to Cottonwood, Arizona, where they continued to live until 2014 when they moved to Clarkdale, Arizona.



Pete taught at various schools in Castleton, Vermont, Rutland, Vermont, Avondale, Arizona, and Dysart, Arizona, for 25 years and was a consultant for ASU for several years teaching the IOTA method of teacher evaluation throughout the U.S. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree at Castleton State College, and at ASU he earned a Master’s degree, Education Specialist degree, and Doctorate of Education degree.

At the time of his retirement, he continued working for the local Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development in both Goodyear and Cottonwood.





He spent many years hunting and fishing in Vermont, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Arizona, Alaska and Panama.



He has been a member of Phi Delta Kappa and American Legion and various Rotary clubs.



Many thanks to the staff at Cottonwood Village for making his life easy for the last two years. Also, we are grateful for the staff from Northern AZ Hospice for their care for the last year.





Pete was preceded in death by their daughter Patti and eight siblings. He is survived by his spouse Beverly; daughter Diane (David) Ullman of Buckeye, AZ; grandchildren Stacy (Joshua) Hinton, of Clarkdale, AZ, Matthew (Stephanie) Ullman of Buckeye, AZ, and Katherine Sesow of Cottonwood, AZ; and great-grandsons Davis Hinton, Max Hinton, and Matthias Ullman.





A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. For current information, contact Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood, Arizona.



Any donations may be given to Northern AZ Hospice Foundation, 203 S. Candy Lane, Ste 2A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326, American Diabetes Association, or the Little Light House, 5120 E. 36th Street, Tulsa, OK, 74135.



An online guestbook is available to sign at WestcottFuneralHome.com.

