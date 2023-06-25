OFFERS
Sun, June 25
Parade, rubber duckies mark return of Independence Day in Beaver Creek

(VVN/file)

(VVN/file)

Originally Published: June 25, 2023 12:58 a.m.

LAKE MONTEZUMA — The Beaver Creek Kiwanis Independence Day celebration is July 4, with activities starting at 7 a.m.

A pancake breakfast starts at that time at Rollins Park as the community prepares for the annual red, white and blue parade. Led by Camp Verde Post 93 American Legion Riders, the parade rolls out of Sycamore Park at 9 a.m. It travels south on Montezuma Avenue past the former Ranch House Restaurant. Montezuma Avenue in this section will be closed to other traffic until 9:30 a.m.

This year the Grand Marshal will be Yavapai County District 3 Supervisor James Gregory. Parade entrants are requested to register. There is no entry fee. Entry forms are available at the Montezuma Rimrock Fire Station 82 on Beaver Creek Road, The Adult Center on Zuni Way in Lake Montezuma or the Kiwanis Closet at 3095 Beaver Creek Road. Everyone is welcome to be in the parade.

Following the parade, there will be a flag-raising ceremony by Camp Verde Post 93 followed by the National Anthem presented by the Worden family, who include the pastors of Montezuma Chapel. Music will be provided by the Johnny Malo Band featuring Michelle Peterson.

Free hot dogs charred properly by the Beaver Creek Baptist Church, ice cream provided by the Beaver Creek Adult Center, and drinks served by the Kiwanis will be available. Local vendors and organizations are welcome to have a table (Contact Carol Keeton at 928-606-4050 or cjrock@mac.com to register.). There will be games, face painting and prizes for the kids. The Beaver Creek Community Association is providing the park and lots of labor.

Yes, the Duck Race is happening. The send-off is high noon upstream from the Wet Beaver Creek Bridge on Montezuma Avenue. The finish line is at the bridge. Duck Race tickets are available throughout Beaver Creek. One ticket for $2 or three tickets for $5. There are lots of good prizes for this year’s swim.

