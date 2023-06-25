Verde Valley Humane Society Pets of the Week
Ready to bring a new pet into your family? Make an appointment at Verde Valley Humane Society, 1520 W. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood, call 928-634-7387 or you can check out all the available dogs and cats online at VerdeValleyHumaneSociety.org. No drop-ins – please call ahead.
Cotton
Beautiful Cotton walks great on a leash and is a love-bug when you become her buddy. A little shy when she first meets you, she is good with other dogs and has very nice play manners for a gal her size. Cotton weighs about 65 pounds and is around 3 years old.
Onyx
Friendly and adorable, Onyx is a playful kitten who loves attention. She’s gorgeous and has just become available for adoption. It’s kitten season, come pick one today.
