UPDATE: Woman drowns in Verde River, community meeting set

CLARKDALE — According to the Clarkdale Police Department, the woman that was rescued from the Tuzigoot access point on the Verde River in Clarkdale on Saturday has died.

Vicki Lynn Roberts, 54, of Cottonwood, was underwater between seven and 14 minutes, witnesses told police. Clarkdale has organized a community meeting as a stress debriefing for those involved in or who witnessed to the incident.

Police were called by several people to the Tuzigoot RAP recreation area at 3:32 p.m. on June 24.

“Three citizens and a Clarkdale officer pulled an unresponsive woman from the water downstream from Tuzigoot Bridge,” a June 26 new release stated. “A Clarkdale officer and citizens performed life-saving measures until emergency medical services arrived and took over. Medical personnel established a pulse and transported the woman by ambulance to Verde Valley Medical Center, where she later died.”

According to the report, Roberts had been floating in the river with her 5-year-old grandson. The child was wearing a life jacket and was unharmed.

The incident remains under investigation, with no factors ruled out until an autopsy is complete.

Along with Verde Valley Fire District personnel, CPD was aided by Verde Valley Ambulance, Cottonwood Police Department, Jerome Police Department and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

As part of the ongoing response to this distressing incident, Clarkdale Police Department and Spectrum Healthcare will host a community meeting on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the Clark Memorial Clubhouse Men’s Lounge in the Clarkdale Town Hall complex at 19 N. Ninth St.

“The community meeting is a critical incident stress debriefing led by trained facilitators,” the release states. “Anyone who was involved in the rescue, or witnessed the incident, or is experiencing trauma from this incident is invited to attend.”