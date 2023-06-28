Fourth in the Verde Valley

July Fourth Celebrations in the Verde Valley start like a slow-burning fuse at 7 a.m. in Clarkdale and end with a burst of fireworks at 9 p.m. over Cottonwood.

The question is how much fun do you want to have in between?

No words can explain the hometown feelings one gets at the Clarkdale's Old Fashioned 4th of July celebration.

Fire trucks roll down Main Street full of wide-eyed children in the arms of their parents and grandparents.

The aroma of a pancake breakfast rises from Main Street Park which is hosted by the Clarkdale Police Department and the Verde Valley Fire District.

Townspeople catch up with the latest gossip (most likely about the bandstand) as they line up and fill their paper plates with pancakes and syrup.

The ice cream social, which is hosted by the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum, and the antique fire truck rides (hopefully they get the truck started this year) start at 7:30 a.m.

The highlight of the morning is the annual Children’s Parade down Main Street starting at the school and ending at the park.

Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. at Clarkdale-Jerome School, and there is no cost to enter.

For decades, kids have been dressing up themselves, their bikes and their animals to win cash prizes for the parade which is lined by hundreds of people. The Cottonwood Community Band starts playing at 11 a.m.

The traditional Fourth of July at Beaver Creek also includes a pancake breakfast, parade, live music and Kiwanis Duck Race.

The pancake breakfast is at 7 a.m. at Rollins Park. The parade rolls out of Sycamore Park at 9 a.m. with Supervisor James Gregory as grand marshal. The duck race starts at noon from Wet Beaver Creek bridge.

You can also sneak up to Jerome at 10 a.m. for the town’s quaint Fourth of July parade which goes through town and makes a loop before heading back to the firehouse where it starts.

A good place to hang out is across from the Spirit Room on the steps for the best view.

At noon you could head over to Sedona for the Sedona Community Pool’s pool party with music and food trucks.

This event is free of charge. The pool opens at 12 p.m. for a recreation swim with music and food trucks outside the gates.

Parking is available in the West Sedona School parking lots and they suggest bringing your own chairs and swim attire.

Once you are done swimming, you can head over to the City of Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Department's 24th Annual Fantastic Family 4th of July celebration.

It starts at 4 p.m. at the Cottonwood Kids Park on 12th Street next to the Verde Valley Fairgrounds. Just follow the smoke from the grills being operated by the hard-working volunteers from the Knights of Columbus. The smiling faces of the Kiwanis Club will be serving the food.

There will be food from 4-6 p.m., the VFW Patriotic Salute, games, activities, and vendors.

The fun-filled day lasts until 9:30 p.m. and fireworks will begin at approximately 9 p.m.

Fireworks are behind the Cottonwood Kids Park on 12th street next to the Verde Valley fairgrounds. Or just look up.

