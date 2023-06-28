Nashville comes to Sound Bites Grill July 4 weekend

Sound Bites Grill continues its tradition of bringing the finest performing musicians to its Celebrity Showroom Stage, featuring Nashville Showcase luminaries Mathew Szlachetka and Pete Mroz on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1, from 7 to 9 p.m., both nights.

‘Rolling Stone’ magazine hailed Szlachetka as one of the ‘10 New Artists You Need to Know,’ describing his forthcoming album as a soundtrack for both the highway and the heart.

He is a prolific songwriter who relishes the creative interplay of collaborative writing and the serendipitous connections that materialize on the road, having shared the stage with the likes of Mike Campbell (from Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers), Chris Isaac, Brandi Carlisle, Huey Lewis & The News, John Waite, Pat Green, Brandy Clark, Deana Carter, and many others of national and international distinction.

Be sure to catch these two consummate and talented performers this weekend and enjoy dining on a quality selection of fine meals Sound Bites Grill is known for.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713. Tickets can be purchased on their website. Buy Tickets and make a dinner reservation!