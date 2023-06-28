SIFF presents ‘Sound of Freedom’ premiere July 3-6

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theatres around the country to present the premiere of ‘Sound of Freedom’ showing July 3-6 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

‘Sound of Freedom’ is an inspiring story based on true events that sheds light on the grim reality of child sex trafficking. It is the true story of a man who risks everything to bring a ray of light and hope to the most hidden corners of our world, seeking to save children chained in the dark.

After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy's sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.

It is not just a movie, ‘Sound of Freedom’ is a cinematic experience that will be part of a global movement, destined to end the trafficking of minors.

The film stars Jim Caviezel (The Passion of the Christ, The Count of Monte Cristo) who plays the lead role of Tim Ballard. Academy Award Winner Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite) plays Katherine Ballard and Bill Camp (Lincoln, 12 Years a Slave) plays ‘Batman’ — Ballard’s right-hand man.

The screenings of ‘Sound of Freedom’ are co-presented by the Ambassadors for Shared Hope International.

Showtimes will be Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 3, 4, 5 and 6 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. daily.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.