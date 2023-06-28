Start Shucking: Camp Verde gets ready for Corn Fest 2023

CAMP VERDE — The Town of Camp Verde’s Parks & Recreation Department is hosting the 29th annual Corn Fest on Saturday, July 15.

This all-things-corn event will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 7 p.m., and will be full of local Hauser & Hauser corn, live music by four different bands, various food trucks, a beer garden, a homemade salsa contest, a corn hole tournament, dunk tanks, and fun for the whole family.

Parks & Recreation Division Manager Michael Marshall is extremely excited for the event, stating it is a huge hit every year.

“This is one of our bigger events. We’re greatly looking forward to it,” Marshall said. “It does very well as far as attendance goes. We get about 5,000 people in our eight-hour event.”

This year, Marshall said there will be a few changes to the festival due to the expected heat.

“We will have two different corn roasters with different techniques,” he said. “We’ve increased the footprint by adding the Redinger Ramada so more people can relax and get out of the sun, we will have a large tent for the band with swamp coolers, and the gym will be air-conditioned and open for vendors and festival goers. We are also adding a local micro-brewery and a few of their products available.”

Marshall said although it is called the Corn Fest, the festival also highlights other agricultural products in the Verde Valley.

“I think this event puts a big focus on the agricultural part of this town. It celebrates the corn grown in the Verde Valley, and we are always looking to expand the other agricultural impacts,” he said. “This is a good local event where we can enjoy all things we’ve got going on it town.”

This free event will be held in downtown Camp Verde on Hollamon Street. That section of Hollamon Street will be closed as the event will be centered in the middle of the road.

The Town of Camp Verde is looking for volunteers for this one-day event to help set up, tear down, and gate keep entrance ways. For more information or to volunteer, email Parks@CampVerde.AZ.gov or call 928-554-0820, option 3.