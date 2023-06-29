ADOT video shows how flex lanes should work on I-17 (VIDEO)

PHOENIX – Ongoing construction on Interstate 17 involving widening, repaving and new bridges will also introduce Arizona drivers to a new feature meant to battle traffic congestion.

Video ADOT I-17 Flex Lanes Video

For the first time, an Arizona highway will include flex lanes. Thursday, ADOT released an animated video showing how flex lanes are meant to work for the eight miles between Black Canyon City and the Sunset Point Rest Area, a section of road ADOT calls one of the busiest in the state.

It is part of a larger improvement project along 23 miles of I-17 from Anthem to Sunset Point, a project that has its own website at ImprovingI17.com. Its completion goal is 2025.

“The flex lanes are an innovative solution that increases safety and helps address congestion in a very challenging geographic area,” Annette Riley, ADOT’s project manager for the I-17 Improvement Project, stated in the news release.

The two-lane flex lane system is being constructed adjacent to the existing southbound lanes and will carry one direction of traffic at a time. It is aimed at increasing capacity during usual high-traffic time periods and during unplanned delays such as traffic accidents.

According to ADOT, the flex lanes typically will be open to northbound traffic Monday through Saturday, and open to southbound traffic on Sunday. “However, the flex lanes will be open, as needed, to whichever direction has the heaviest traffic. They will be operational at all times seven days a week.”

ADOT Flex Lane Management

• Dynamic overhead guide signs will alert drivers to the open direction of the flex lanes.

• Safety systems will be in place to prevent vehicles from entering the flex lanes when traffic is flowing in the opposite direction.

• A specialized automated net barrier and swing gate system will operate at both ends of the flex lanes.

• When one direction of the flex lanes is closed, a series of swing gates will be extended. These gates get progressively wider and block access to the flex lanes.

• Beyond the swing gates, a vehicle-arresting barrier with a net in the down position will also prevent vehicles from entering the flex lanes in the wrong direction.

• These components of the flex lanes safety system are designed specifically for reversible lane operations in controlling the direction of traffic.