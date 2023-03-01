Aimee V. Justice presents special night of drag at the Main Stage

Aimee V. Justice is bringing sexy back to the Main Stage with a special night of drag that you don’t want to miss. Saturday March 4, at 9 p.m. with special guests Eva Angelica Stratton, Aubrey Ghalichi, Eddie Broadway and special Cottonwood Local Lucy! $5 cover and this is a 21 and over event.

Friday Mar. 3 is Latin Night at Main Stage, featuring Tecno Banda Pilarena. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. with live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. This event is 21+ and there is a $20 cover.

Main Stage also has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m.

Wednesdays with ‘This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.

Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School. Collaborating with a number of breweries across the country, for $5 per person, Beer School is an exciting way to experience craft tastings and earn an education.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 am to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.