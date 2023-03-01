Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour comes to Sedona on Mar/ 7-8

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is returning to Sedona. For the ninth year, the Sedona International Film Festival is bringing the spirit of outdoor adventure and mountain culture to red rock country. This year’s screenings feature the world’s best mountain sport, culture and environmental films, letting you experience the thrill and challenges of the mountain environments that inspire us all.



The Sedona tour stop is two nights again this year: Tuesday, Mar. 7 and Wednesday, Mar. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. Each night will feature a different program of films. Audience members can attend either one of the nights or get a package discount to attend both evenings.

Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world! Hot on the heels of the festival that is held every fall in beautiful Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. With stops planned in roughly 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the Banff World Tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide!

From the over 400 entries submitted into the festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theatres around the world.

Traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues, and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports the 2022/2023 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.

Featured films on Tuesday, Mar. 7 include:

• Colors of Mexico

• A Baffin Vacation

• The Nine Wheels

• The Process

• Kunari: A Father's Dream

• Lapporten Skyline

• Cenote

• Nuisance Bear

• North Shore Betty

Featured films on Wednesday, Mar. 8 include:

• Walking on Clouds

• The Fastest Girl in the Village

• Doo Sar: Karakoram Ski Expedition

• RR16: Bridge Boys

• Eco-Hack!

• Creation Theory

• Wood Hood

• Do a Wheelie

Join the Sedona International Film Festival and film and adventure enthusiasts when the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour brings the spirit of outdoor adventure to Sedona, at the Sedona Performing Arts Center (995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road) on Tuesday, Mar. 7 and Wednesday, Mar. 8 at 7 p.m. each night.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour stop in Sedona is made possible by a generous grant from the Leo & Rhea Fay Fruhman Foundation. The visiting guest hospitality sponsor is The Wilde Resort.

Tickets for each individual night are $20 general admission; $17 for film festival members and students. A two-night package discount is offered to attend both evenings: $35 general admission and $29 for film festival members.

For tickets and information visit SedonaFilmFestival.org or call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in person at the Sedona International Film Festival office at 2030 W. State Route 89A in West Sedona.