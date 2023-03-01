OFFERS
DEATH NOTICE

March 1, 2023

Rafael Vazquez, born June 12, 1951, in Brooklyn, New York, passed away February 20, 2023, in Dewey, Arizona.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visitruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

News