Film Festival presents 'Oscar Nominated Live Action Shorts Program'

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premieres of the 2023 Oscar Nominated Live Action Shorts Mar. 1-9 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Now an annual film festival tradition, Sedona audiences will be able to see all of the short films nominated for Academy Awards before the Oscar telecast on Mar. 12. A perennial hit with audiences around the country (and now the world), don’t miss this year’s selection of shorts. All of the Live Action Short Film nominees will be featured this run.



The Oscar-nominated Live Action Shorts Program will include:

• An Irish Goodbye (Ireland): On a farm in rural Northern Ireland, estranged brothers Turlough and Lorcan are forced to reunite following the untimely death of their mother.

• Ivalu (Denmark): Ivalu is gone. Her little sister is desperate to find her. Her father does not care. The vast Greenlandic nature holds secrets. Where is Ivalu?

• Le Pupille (Italy, USA): From writer and director, Alice Rohrwacher, and Academy Award-winning producer, Alfonso Cuarón, ‘Le Pupille’ is a tale of innocence, greed and fantasy. This live action short is about desires, pure and selfish, about freedom and devotion, and about the anarchy that is capable of flowering in the minds of girls within the confines of a strict religious boarding school at Christmas.

• Night Ride (Norway): It is a cold night in Dec. As Ebba waits for the tram, an unexpected turn of events transforms the ride home into something she was not expecting.

• The Red Suitcase (Luxembourg): An Iranian girl decides to remove her Headscarf/Hijab in a life changing situation.

The Oscar Live Action Shorts Program will show: Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Mar. 1, 3, 4, 7 and 8 at 4 p.m.; and Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, Monday and Thursday, Mar. 1, 2, 5, 6 and 9.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.