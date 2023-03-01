Jerome’s First Saturday Art & Wine Walk

In 1876, Al Sieber, General Crook’s famed chief Indian scout filed the first mining claim on Cleopatra Hill and was shortly followed by other claims. In 1883, claims were combined and sold to a New York investment group which included a well-connected investment banker named Eugene Murray Jerome, whose cousin Jenny Jerome married Sir Randolph Churchill and was the mother of Winston Churchill. The group created the United Verde Copper Company and named the adjoining community in honor of Jerome, though he never set foot in the town. It wasn’t until 1888, however, when William Andrews Clark purchased the claims and fully developed them that this became the wealthiest mine in the world owned by one man.

Join us in Jerome Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. for our First Saturday Art & Wine Walk. Come a little early and learn more about the history of Jerome. It’s truly fascinating. There’s a reason this entire town is a National Historic Landmark. You might want to visit the State Historic Park, the Douglas Mansion, just below the town. Or, perhaps, explore the Jerome Historical Society’s Mine Museum on Main Street. And come for dinner. Seven of Jerome’s fine restaurants will be open throughout the Art & Wine Walk. You’ll have plenty of options. From the wine list and stunning views at the Asylum, to the iconic Haunted Hamburger, to the specialties at the Cornish Pasty, to the modern style and comfort of The Clinkscale, to Bobby D’s smokehouse BBQ, to the intimacy of the Bordello of Jerome, or the Mexican favorites at Vaquero’s Grill and Cantina. There is just no excuse to go away hungry!

And we always have music. Doyle Figueroa is an Arizona native who’s been spreading positivity through his music, mixing classic tunes and fun. He will be playing at Cornish Pasty from 4 to 7 p.m. Tara Lynn Walrus will be combining her witty and weird, cheeky and charming, sweet and truly unique musical offerings for you from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Coronado Vineyards tasting room. Him and Me will be performing from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Jerome Artist Cooperative. This father and son-in-law duo have a wide range of styles from the hits to French or Irish folk tunes – delivered with just the right amount of energy and fun. They play multiple instruments and weave fascinating harmonies.

The Operating Room in the Jerome Art Center (the Old High School) will host live music to conclude our evening, starting with Dean Merrill at 7 p.m., followed at 8 p.m. by the headliner, psych/folk legend David Bixby. Food provided by the Naan Prophet.