Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale

928-639-0800

1012Lounge.com

Thurs 3/2, 5pm - Becky Dahlke

Sat 3/4, 2pm - The Izzies

Sun 3/5, 2pm - Combo Deluxe

Tues 3/7, 5pm - Walt & Dave

Mooney’s Irish Pub

671 AZ-179, Sedona

928-282-2331

mooneysirishpubsedona.com

Open every day for lunch at noon. Always 21 and over only - Late night menu available

Wed 3/1 - Magic Night Men Dancers & DJ Split Cell (8:30 - 11:30pm)

Thurs 3/2 - Karaoke By Allstar (9pm-1am)

Fri 3/3 - DJ Split Cell (8:30pm-12:30am)

Sat 3/4 - Thunderhorse (8:30pm-12:30am)

Mon 3/6 - Karaoke By Allstar (8pm-12am)

Vino Di Sedona

Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen

2575 W SR 89A

West Sedona

928-554-4682

VinoDiSedona.com

Thur 3/2 - Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice, 6-10

Fri 3/3 - The Rice Brothers, Country & Classic Rock, 7-10

Sat 3/4 - Wine Tasting w/ music by Bill Barns 3-5:30; Rick Busbea, Rock & Country, 7-10

Sun 3/5 - Christy Fisher, Pop Rock & Originals, 6-9

Tues 3/7 - K.B. Bren, Acoustic Originals & Covers, 6-9

MUSICIANS

Alive n Kikin

Fri., 3/3, 5-8 pm, Smelter Town Brewery, 921 Main St., Clarkdale

Christy Fisher

Thurs 3/2, 3-4PM at Cottonwood Village in Cottonwood

Fri 3/3, 12:30 - 4:30PM at Alcantara Vineyards and Winery, Camp Verde

Sat 3/4, 2:30 - 5:30PM at Cove Mesa Vineyard, Cornville

Toucan Eddy

Sat 3/4 from 7 to 11pm at the Windsock, 1385 W. Iron Springs Rd, Prescott, AZ 86305