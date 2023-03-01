Salute to Glen Campbell at Sound Bites Grill

On Saturday, March 4, from 7 to 9 p.m., Sound Bites Grill will host a ‘Salute to Glen Campbell’ concert featuring former Campbell member Jeff Dayton and former members of his band.

Dayton spent 15 plus-years with Glen Campbell, touring all over the country and the world with one of America’s most loved and known country singers and musician.

In his ‘A Salute To Glen Campbell’ Jeff tells the stories and plays the music that he experienced on the road and in the studio with the legendary Glenn Campbell.

He shares tidbits and inside secrets about Campbell few have ever heard and pays homage to the beautiful music that they played together.

Jeff’s years with Glen Campbell were filled with stories, shows and adventures.

Jeff was born and raised in rural Minnesota and grew up influenced by his mom’s diverse record collection of Johnny Cash, Roger Miller, Kingston Trio plus, Dixieland, Caribbean and calypso styles. It wasn’t long before he discovered his own love for guitar greats Eric Clapton, Jerry Reed, Jimi Hendrix and naturally, Glen Campbell plus bands like the Byrds, Moody Blues and Allman Brothers.

He still credits his Twin Cities time working with Dizzy Gillespie, Thad Jones and sidemen from Bob Dylan and Prince for giving him a deep sense of the value of “the groove.”

Dayton has performed from the White House to the Wildhorse Saloon and here in Sedona. He has been playing guitar and performing all his life and his stage presence and professionalism attest to this.

He was a Nashville music writer for fourteen years, thriving on the concentrated creative scene in Music City.

It was his hometown roots in Minnesota and years in Arizona that earned him the job of bandleader with Hall of Fame artist Glen Campbell.

He played on regional hit records and had the honor of backing artists like Vince Gill, Buck Owens, Bo Diddley, Dizzy Gillespie, Willie Nelson, Gene Autry, Toby Keith and many more.

He also toured with megastar Kenny Chesney, Lee Greenwood and others.

If you are a Campbell fan and have loved his music this is one show you do not want to miss.

Calling ahead of time and making a reservation is highly recommended.

A professional sound stage and lighting, a supper club atmosphere makes this venue a perfect place to enjoy dinner and great live music. Sedona locals and visitors alike come to Sound Bites Grill to enjoy the restaurant’s excellent cuisine and live-music performances.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713. Tickets can be purchased via their Website.