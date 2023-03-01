SIFF partners with Sedona Mountain Bike Festival for ‘Biketown’ March 4

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival for a special premiere of ‘Biketown’ on Saturday, March 4, at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. There will be two screenings of the film at 7 and 8 p.m.

‘Biketown’ is a story of mountain bikers, unlikely partnerships and the communities they create.

Specialized and Soil Searching present ‘Biketown,’ a film by Freehub magazine. This is a story of local communities and struggles that ultimately inspired collaboration around shared visions and goals.

‘Biketown’ immerses viewers in mountain biking’s coming-of-age era, now a thriving multi-generational sport, by examining paradigms that span local and national levels.

Tickets are $15 with proceeds benefitting the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival. For more information about the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival, please visit SedonaMTBFestival.com.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.