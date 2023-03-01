SIFF presents ‘Juniper’ premiere March 3-9

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Juniper’ showing March 3-9 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Ruth (Academy Award-nominee Charlotte Rampling) is a worldly former war correspondent now bored in retirement with a drinking problem and a newly fractured leg. Sam (George Ferrier) is her unruly grandson, recently kicked out of boarding school and grieving the death of his mother. When the two are brought together under the same roof, they form an unexpected bond.

‘Juniper’ is a touching story of loss and acceptance, set against the gorgeous backdrop of New Zealand.

Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, March 3, 7, 8 and 9; and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Monday, Feb. 4 and 6.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.