SIFFpresents ‘The Crucible’ premiere March 5

National Theatre of London’s new production of Arthur Miller’s classic on the big screen

The National Theatre of London continues its season with its acclaimed new production of “The Crucible” showing in Sedona on Sunday, March 5 at 3 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

A witch hunt is beginning in Arthur Miller’s captivating parable of power — “The Crucible” — with Erin Doherty (“The Crown”) and Brendan Cowell (“Yerma”).

Raised to be seen but not heard, a group of young women in Salem suddenly find their words have an almighty power. As a climate of fear, vendetta and accusation spreads through the community, no one is safe from trial.

Lyndsey Turner (‘Hamlet’) directs this contemporary new staging, designed by Tony Award-winner Es Devlin (‘The Lehman Trilogy’). Captured live from the Olivier stage at the National Theatre.

Tickets are $15, or $13 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.