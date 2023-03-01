Tonto National Monument Heritage Days

Celebrate Heritage Days with Tonto National Monument in recognition of Arizona Archaeology and Heritage Awareness Month on March 4 and 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

The Lower Cliff Dwelling will be open for self-guided hikes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with rangers available to answer questions. Visitors will also have the opportunity to hike to the entrance of the Upper Cliff Dwelling from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please note no entrance will be allowed into the Upper Cliff Dwelling but rangers will be available to give programs about the site. Please plan to bring sturdy shoes, sunscreen, water, and snacks. Parking will be extremely limited, especially for RVs and over-sized vehicles, so we encourage carpooling. An additional walk may be required to reach the visitor center when the main parking lot is full.

Tonto National Monument protects two cliff dwellings built by the Salado people over 700 years ago. Established as a national monument in 1907 by President Teddy Roosevelt, the cliff dwellings were part of the early archeological preservation movement in America.

No camping is available at Tonto National Monument. The nearest camping is available at Windy Hill Campground in Tonto National Forest. For more information on camping visit FS.USDA.Gov/tonto/.

For more information call 928-467-2241 or visit NPS.Gov/tont, Facebook.Com/TontoNPS, Instagram.Com/TontoNPS, or Twitter.Com/tonto_nps.