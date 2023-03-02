City of Sedona offices to open late due to weather
Originally Published: March 2, 2023 6:44 a.m.
SEDONA – All city of Sedona administrative offices and non-essential facilities will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, March ,2 due to inclement weather and snowfall overnight.
The City’s Public Works Department has deployed all available equipment and operators during this winter snow event, with operations running 24 hours a day. First priority roadways for treatment are main arterials, and then side streets.
