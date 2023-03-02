Multiple highway closures due to winter weather
Arizona Department of Transportation announced several highway closures across Northern Arizona due to snow and ice accumulation overnight.
The following highway are closed because of poor weather conditions:
• I-17 northbound between Camp Verde and Flagstaff (MP 278-340)
• I-40 westbound between Holbrook and Ash Fork (MP 255-146)
• I-40 eastbound between SR 95 and Ash Fork (MP 9-146)
• US 180 north of Snowbowl (MP 236-248)
• US 93 southbound from the Nevada state line to I-40 (MP 1-72)
• SR 260 in both directions from east of Camp Verde to SR 87 (MP 229-251)
• SR 260 in both directions from east of Payson to Heber (MP 257-302)
• SR 89A in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff (MP 375-398)
• SR 87 in both directions between Winslow and Payson (MP 340-250)
• SR 68 west of Kingman (MP 6-18)
• SR 64 near the Grand Canyon National Park East Entrance (MP 244-261)
If weather conditions continue to deteriorate or crashes and vehicle slide-offs occur that impact travel, other highways may become impassable and be closed for public safety.
- Cottonwood to round up vacation-home rentals
- Defense gets time to peruse evidence in murder case
- On the hot seat: Alarm sounded over Coppar Canyon debt (Part 1)
- Coombs Countertops Inc. on Main Street comes to an end after 50 years
- Cops seek suspects in theft of $1,800 in liquor
- Obituary: Jamee Marie Reddell
- WM announces changes at Gray Wolf Landfill
- Out of Africa will celebrate Dean Harrison's life Saturday
- Overnight closures on I-17 this week
- On the hot seat: Firefighters caught in middle of Copper Canyon financial fiasco (Part 2)
- Deputies rescue shooting victim during standoff in Cornville
- Pride tour ‘drag’ show draws protest from Cottonwood residents
- Rain, snow in forecast across Verde Valley
- Cottonwood’s big bank burglars still on the run
- Marshal’s Office seeks freezer thieves
- Cornville man describes pit bull attack
- MVP student arrested, accused of threatening classmates
- Main Street Cafe to hit the road
- Homeless woman diagnosed with cancer needs help of Cottonwood residents
- K9 team nabs 50 pounds of meth
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: