Thu, March 02
Multiple highway closures due to winter weather

Originally Published: March 2, 2023 7:03 a.m.

Arizona Department of Transportation announced several highway closures across Northern Arizona due to snow and ice accumulation overnight.

The following highway are closed because of poor weather conditions:

• I-17 northbound between Camp Verde and Flagstaff (MP 278-340)

• I-40 westbound between Holbrook and Ash Fork (MP 255-146)

• I-40 eastbound between SR 95 and Ash Fork (MP 9-146)

• US 180 north of Snowbowl (MP 236-248)

• US 93 southbound from the Nevada state line to I-40 (MP 1-72)

• SR 260 in both directions from east of Camp Verde to SR 87 (MP 229-251)

• SR 260 in both directions from east of Payson to Heber (MP 257-302)

• SR 89A in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff (MP 375-398)

• SR 87 in both directions between Winslow and Payson (MP 340-250)

• SR 68 west of Kingman (MP 6-18)

• SR 64 near the Grand Canyon National Park East Entrance (MP 244-261)

If weather conditions continue to deteriorate or crashes and vehicle slide-offs occur that impact travel, other highways may become impassable and be closed for public safety.

News