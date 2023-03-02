Multiple highway closures due to winter weather

Arizona Department of Transportation announced several highway closures across Northern Arizona due to snow and ice accumulation overnight.

The following highway are closed because of poor weather conditions:

• I-17 northbound between Camp Verde and Flagstaff (MP 278-340)

• I-40 westbound between Holbrook and Ash Fork (MP 255-146)

• I-40 eastbound between SR 95 and Ash Fork (MP 9-146)

• US 180 north of Snowbowl (MP 236-248)

• US 93 southbound from the Nevada state line to I-40 (MP 1-72)

• SR 260 in both directions from east of Camp Verde to SR 87 (MP 229-251)

• SR 260 in both directions from east of Payson to Heber (MP 257-302)

• SR 89A in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff (MP 375-398)

• SR 87 in both directions between Winslow and Payson (MP 340-250)

• SR 68 west of Kingman (MP 6-18)

• SR 64 near the Grand Canyon National Park East Entrance (MP 244-261)

If weather conditions continue to deteriorate or crashes and vehicle slide-offs occur that impact travel, other highways may become impassable and be closed for public safety.